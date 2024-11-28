As AfDB presidency race begins, Senegal presents Hott to succeed Adesina

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The Government of Senegal on Thursday publicly announced the official launch of the candidacy of Amadou Hott for the presidency of the African Development Bank (The “Bank”) Group when the post becomes vacant in 2025.

This official launch, which marked a major milestone for Senegal’s commitment to pan-African development took place at the Terrou-Bi Hotel and would be championed by Yassine Fall, Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs.

After 60 years of remarkable progress, the African Development Bank has established itself as Africa’s leading development finance institution, thanks to the visionary leadership of its successive presidents.

The current president, Akinwumi Adesina from Nigeria, who is serving his second and last term, has also achieved unprecedented results in development impact and capital growth.

Amadou Hott, believed to have contributed to the success of the banking group under the guidance of Adesina, was first served as inaugural vice president for Power, Energy, Climate Change and Green Growth Complex (2016-2019), and then as Special Presidential Envoy for the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (2022-2024).

With over 25 years of strong and diverse experience, combining investment banking, development banking, sovereign wealth fund management and public policy, Hott embodies a bold and inclusive vision to address the current and future challenges of the African continent. A former Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation of Senegal (2019-2022).

Senegal is presenting him, a renowned economist and financial expert with a deep understanding of the issues facing stakeholders, including governments and the private sector.

Through the nomination, Senegal seeks to contribute to the institution’s mission by proposing a competent, visionary and pragmatic leader who can help accelerate the implementation of Africa’s transformative projects and programmes.

In an official statement issued, Senegal expressed her commitment to actively contributing to Africa’s economic and social transformation while enhancing the African Development Bank’s capacity for driving sustainable prosperity for Africa.

The government has invited its African and international partners to join in this shared vision of building a strong, united and prosperous continent for current and future generations.

Amadou Hott’s Profile

Hott is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in economic policy, in development finance, and in investment banking.

Amadou Hott holds degrees in applied mathematics, economics, and financial markets and has served as Senegal’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation (2019-2022), and he is acclaimed for the role he played in maintaining the country’s economic stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this role, he also acted as Sherpa for the President of Senegal at the Paris Summit on financing African economies. He represented the African Union at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bankers meetings in Indonesia, as well as at G7 Development Ministers meetings.

The candidate has been a strong advocate for the African Union to gain a seat at the G20. In his role as Minister, he was also governor of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and of several other multilateral and regional development banks.

