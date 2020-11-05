Artisans in FCT confirm receipts of government’s N30, 000 one-time grant

Beneficiaries of the N30,000 one-time grants to artisans in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday gave testimonies of receipts of the grants in Abuja

Those who gave testimonies of receipts of the grant include Chairman of the FCT Nigeria Automobile Association and Informal Sector NATA, Philip Ogunsakin; Vice-Chairman Informal Sector Artisans Association, Abuja, Wisdom Okputa and State Marshal, (FCT) Nigeria Automobile Association and Informal Sector (NATA, Chukwu Nebechi.

Others include State Secretary (FCT) Nigeria Automobile Association and Informal Sector (NATA), including one of the direct beneficiaries, Babatunde Yusuf.

The beneficiaries while speaking at a Radio show, attesting to the disbursements of the money to them or members of their associations expressed happiness over the government gestures

Yusuf Babatunde said “it amazed me when I received my grant last week Thursday and I was so happy because I had only N250 left in my account when it arrived. It went a long way to get some parts for my Car AC business.”

Wisdom Okputa, Vice Chairman, Informal Sector Artisans Association of Abuja, said: “Some people have benefitted and they are happy and at the last meeting, they testified and are using the money to build up their businesses and those who don’t have tools, bought tools, those without spraying machine have also bought.”

The N30, 000 one-time grant for artisans is being disbursed under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP)

The recipients also confirmed that the disbursement is real and that it was going on as planned by the government

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, was also at the Radio Nigeria’s live phone-in programme “Have Your Say”, where he was featured alongside the Special Assistant on MSMEs, Tola Johnson, both featuring with a number of the FCT-based beneficiaries of the N30,000 grant.

Akande said the government is committed to implementing the project aimed at bringing succor to the Artisans

According to him, “one of the things that you cannot take away from President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is that they are men of integrity. When they say they are going to do something, they do everything in their power to get it done.”

Speaking about the commitment of the Buhari administration to ensure that the objectives of the scheme are achieved, Akande said “this Artisan Support project is going to go 333,000 Nigerians across the country. This government, the Buhari administration, is committed to supporting the common man.

He noted that the government is committed to supporting small business owners in whatever way it can.

“As you must have heard from the testimonies of leaders of the artisan groups and some of the beneficiaries in Abuja about the success of the scheme, I can assure you that it is the same thing that is happening across the country.”

Akande, while calling on Nigerians in states currently undergoing enumeration to take advantage of the scheme, Johnson said nobody should pay anyone in order to benefit from the scheme, noting that all the various tracks under the scheme are free of charge.

Aside from the FCT, beneficiaries from Plateau, Bauchi, Lagos, Anambra, Abia, Borno, Rivers, Kano, Kaduna, Delta, and the Ondo States, started receiving their credit alerts on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

“I will like to tell Nigerians that this programme is for real that is why we have invited some of the leaders of the artisan groups and beneficiaries here in Abuja to come and speak directly to Nigerians.

On the ground to authenticate the genuineness of the scheme based on the testimonies of their members were representatives of the various artisans’ groups, as well as beneficiaries in the FCT.