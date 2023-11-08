Arsenal vs Sevilla: Gunners chase important win at Emirates stadium

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side will welcome La Liga side Sevilla in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Gunners will be hoping to bounce back from their first Premier League loss of the season against Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Arsenal are in fourth place in the Premier League table and have been in impressive form this season.

The Sevillistas are in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. Diego Alonso’s outfit was held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Arsenal top Group B standing with six points from three matches, and playing at the Emirates Stadium will be a morale booster for Arleta’s men, who have suffered two defeats against West Ham and Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta’s side must put their anger at the Newcastle defeat behind them here as they look to solidify their place at the top of Group B.

Victory over Sevilla in Spain last time out was a big result for Arsenal and one that leaves them on track for the knockout stages.

A win for Sevilla would propel their chances of staying in the tournament.

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey, Emile Smith-Rowe and Jurrien Timber, who are all out for long periods. Martin Odegaard is also set to miss out after he was deemed not to be fit enough for the Newcastle match last Saturday.

Sevilla could be without Sergio Ramos and Fernando. They both missed Sevilla’s draw with Celta Vigo at the weekend and are yet to train since.

Arsenal have a good historical record against Sevilla on the European stage and has won two out of the three matches, with the other game ending in a draw.

The Gunners have won only three of their 11 matches against Spanish opponents in the UEFA Champions League but have secured two of these victories against Sevilla.

Sevilla have won only one of their 11 matches away from home against English opponents in the UEFA Champions League.