Army uniforms found in bandit negotiator Tukur’s house – Report

Incriminating items were reportedly found in the residence of arrested bandit negotiator Mamu Tukur, when the DSS searched.

According to reports the security agents recovered 24 handphones, 3 international passports, one firearm license, 8 pieces of Nigerian Army uniform and 16 pieces of Nigerian Navy uniform, Eons intelligence reported on Wednesday.

Tukur has been accused of sponsoring terrorism within and outside Nigeria using journalism as a cover.

Read also: Sambo receives interim report on Nigerian national fleet

Tukur, the publisher of Desert Herald, and the top negotiator for the Abuja- Kaduna train victims kidnapped in March had been arrested by security agents when he was on his way to Saudi Arabia for a lesser Hajj with his family, he was then detained at the Cairo International Airport for 24 hours and was repatriated back to Nigeria. He was picked up by Nigerian authorities at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

He was questioned by security agencies and a warrant was given for the search of his residence and office. Criminating materials including military accoutrements, large amounts of different currencies and denominations were confiscated

The DSS has also obtained court documents to extend the stay of Tukur in their custody by 60 days.