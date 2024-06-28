Army promotes first Nigerian female Sandhurst alumni Owowoh

The Nigerian Army has approved the promotion of Second Lieutenant Princess Oluchukwu Owowoh, the first Nigerian female officer out of Sandhurst to the rank of Lieutenant (Lt) in the Nigerian Army.

The decision was authorised by Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General, as announced by the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Wednesday on X.

JO Ochai, the NDA Commandant, lauded Owowoh’s “track record of excellence” as a cadet, which accorded her the privilege of becopming the first female Nigerian to be trained at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

Recall that on April 24, the 24-year-old became the first female officer cadet from Nigeria to graduate from the UK Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS), joining some of Nigeria’s past leaders who attained same, including Yakubu Gowon, former head of state and president of Nigeria, and Emmanuel Undiandeye, chief of defense intelligence in Nigeria.

Following her graduation, Owowoh returned to serve in the Nigerian military in its intelligence core.