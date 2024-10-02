Army partners Nigeria Korea Institute for cultural creativity, tech advancement

Oluremi Fadairo, Brigadier General of the 12th Brigade of the Nigerian Army , the Personnel and Officers over the weekend embarked on a working visit to the Nigeria Korea Friendship Institute (NKFI).

A press statement issued by Charles Williams, Rector of Nigeria Korea Friendship Institute, made available to Journalists in Lokoja, indicated that the visit was aimed at inspecting the facilities at the Institute and to identify potential areas for collaboration between the Nigeria Korea Friendship Institute and the Nigerian Army Headquarters.

Fadairo, in his remarks, described the facilities’ at NKFI as exceptional in quality and highlighted that they are of world-class standard as he likened the facilities at NKFI to those that can be found at the Tata Institute of Technology in India, urging the institutions to place greater emphasis on Military innovation.

He said, “In an era where technological advancements can shift the balance of power. it is imperative that we foster a culture of creativity and forward-thinking among our researchers and students. Imagine the potential here if we harness the expertise of engineers, computer scientists, and strategists working together”.

He expressed his conviction that if well harnessed, NKFI would serve as the nation’s breakthrough in technological advancement, as he outlined a vision for the future, where NKFI would not only serve as a training ground for officers, but also as a hub for groundbreaking Military research and development .

“Let us aspire to not only keep pace with global advancements but to lead the way in Military innovation”, he noted.

Earlier in a welcome remark, the NKFI Rector, said the institute is modelled to advance skills and inspire youths to technological advancement.

The Rector commended the administration of Governor Usman Ododo for creating the enabling environment that had made the Institute a positive reference, describing the collaboration with the 12th Brigade of the Nigerian Army as one that would open a new frontier for technological advancement.

