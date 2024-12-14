Army neutralise Lukarawa bandits, destroy 22 camps in Kebbi, Sokoto

The Nigerian Army’s special brigade have killed scores of Lukurawa bandits and destroyed 22 camps in an intensified operation across Sokoto and Kebbi states, Oluyinka Soyele, theatre commander of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, has said.

Speaking through Ibikunle Ajose, acting general officer commanding (GOC) of the 8 Division, Soyele revealed that the operation was part of a strategic offensive authorised by Christopher Musa, chief of defense staff, to dismantle bandit strongholds and ensure the security of affected communities.

The operation, conducted under the codename, ‘Forest Sanity III – Chase Lakurawas Out,’ targeted key bandit enclaves in forests and villages across both states.

These included areas such as Rumji Dutse, Sarma, Tsauna, and Bauni in Kebbi, as well as Kaideji, Sama, and Tangaza in Sokoto.

Soyele stated that the operation, carried out by specially trained troops, achieved significant milestones, including the recovery of four rifles, 409 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and 94 rounds of 7.62mm special rounds.

The raids also destroyed 22 camps and neutralised numerous bandits, further disrupting their operations.

“The deployment of the special brigade marks a turning point in frustrating the activities of bandits and restoring normalcy to the affected communities,” Soyele noted.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to rules of engagement while safeguarding the lives and properties of law-abiding citizens.

He further praised the professionalism of the troops, urging them to sustain the momentum and completely eradicate the Lukurawa bandits from the region.

He noted that the operation is a continuation of earlier efforts by the 8 Division under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, which had conducted preparatory raids and shaped the areas for the current offensive.

The Nigerian Army said they are committed to restoring peace in the Northwest, where banditry and insecurity have disrupted lives and livelihoods.

