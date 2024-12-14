Army, Navy, Air Force retire 656 senior officers

The Nigerian Armed Forces, on Thursday, retired 656 senior non-commissioned officers after 35 years of service to the nation.

The ceremony took place at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) in Oshodi, Lagos, marking the culmination of a six-month demilitarisation programme designed to prepare the retirees for civilian life.

The retiring personnel included 535 from the Nigerian Army, 86 from the Nigerian Navy, 35 from the Nigerian Air Force, and two from the Defence Intelligence Agency. The event served as a platform to acknowledge their unwavering commitment to ensuring peace and security in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Hasan Abubakar, chief of air staff, commended the retirees for their immense contributions to national security.

He urged them to transition confidently into civilian life, equipped with the skills acquired during their demilitarisation training.

“This training has equipped you with the knowledge and skills needed to transition seamlessly into civil life as resourceful managers, entrepreneurs, and contributors to national development,” Abubakar said.

“Soja come, soja go, but barracks remain,” he said, emphasising the resilience and legacy of the Armed Forces,

He urged the retirees to uphold their discipline and commitment as they integrate into their communities.

Musa Mamman, NAFRC commandant, highlighted the centre’s pivotal role in empowering ex-service personnel for life after active duty.

“NAFRC has trained over 51,000 personnel, providing them with self-reliant and managerial skills to excel in civilian life,” Mamman said. He encouraged the retirees to embrace the future with optimism and confidence.

“Do not fear the future. With the discipline and skills you have acquired, along with faith, you will enjoy a bright and prosperous future filled with long life, good health, and success,” he added.

