Army clears officer of sexual harassment allegations, says will not tolerate defamation

The Nigerian Army has strongly denounced ongoing defamation and cyberbullying allegations made by Ex-Private Ruth Ogunleye against one of its senior officers, IB Abdulkareem (Colonel).

The accusations, primarily circulated on social media platforms like TikTok, have been described by the Army as baseless and a deliberate attempt to tarnish the officer’s reputation.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, emphasised that the Nigerian Army will not tolerate any form of defamation against its personnel.

He confirmed that a thorough investigation had been conducted by the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police, which ultimately cleared Colonel Abdulkareem of all wrongdoing.

“The Nigerian Army is a professional force committed to the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and accountability,” Nwachukwu stated.

“The investigation into Ogunleye’s claims was impartial, and the findings conclusively show that Abdulkareem did not engage in any misconduct.”

Nwachukwu explained that Ogunleye had been recommended for medical discharge in 2022 due to health concerns.

The Army had extended medical care to her before finalizing her discharge, and further evaluations revealed a condition that rendered her medically vulnerable.

In light of her diagnosis, the Army prioritized her health over disciplinary action, granting her a 50% disability pension and other financial benefits despite her limited years of service.

However, despite her discharge and the Army’s efforts to assist her, Ogunleye continued her online accusations, which the Army described as defamatory and a misuse of her condition to garner public sympathy and attention.

“The Nigerian Army will not tolerate the defamation of its officers and soldiers, particularly when it is based on falsehoods and driven by ulterior motives,” Nwachukwu warned.

He urged the public to dismiss Ogunleye’s claims as without merit.

While the Army remains empathetic to Ogunleye’s condition, it affirmed that it will continue to protect the integrity of its personnel.

IB Abdulkareem, Nwachukwu stressed, has served the country with honour and distinction.

“The Nigerian Army operates with high standards of professionalism and will continue to safeguard the welfare of its personnel,” he noted.