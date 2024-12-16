Army chief presents cheques to deceased soldiers’ families

Olufemi Oluyede, Nigeria’s chief of army staff (COAS) has presented cheques in millions of naira to some next-of-kins (NOKs) of deceased personnel of the Nigerian Army under the Group Life Insurance scheme.

Oluyede made the presentation at the opening of the 2024 COAS Annual Conference on Monday in Abuja. He expressed his committed to upholding and enhancing the existing welfare support schemes, including those for the widows and next-of-kin of our fallen heroes. He said the army would also sustain support for personnel who had incurred disabilities in the line of duty.

“These include timely financial assistance, access to healthcare, educational sponsorships for children and dependents of personnel.

“By prioritising these welfare initiatives, we honour their service and reinforce our duty of care, ensuring that the families of our fallen and injured personnel are respected,” he said.

Oluyede also promised to maintain systematic troop rotations to relieve personnel at the battle front against terrorists and to introduce fresh forces into operational theatres.

The practice, he said, was essential for preserving the physical and mental well-being of our troops, preventing fatigue, boosting morale across the force, and ultimately enhancing operational effectiveness.

He commended all officers and soldiers of the for their unwavering sacrifices and efforts in ensuring that the army fulfils its constitutional responsibilities.

He urged them to redouble their efforts in the coming year to surpass our accomplishments from this year.

The security chief thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support to the Nigerian Army, reaffirming his commitment to defending the Nigerian constitution.

“The Nigerian Army will leave no stone unturned to justify the confidence and support of the government and the good people of our great nation,” he said.

Oluyede also presented Hilux vehicles to 12 Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) as part of his welfare schemes to boost the morale of soldiers.

Earlier, Abdulsalam Ibrahim, the chief of policy and plans, said the army had achieved significant progress in its operations to defend the country against internal and external threats.

He noted, however, that the troops still face substantial threats in some locations, particularly states within the northwest part of the Northeast and Southeast regions.

