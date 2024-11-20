Army Chief orders investigation into viral altercation video

The Nigerian Army (NA) has reacted to a viral video circulating on social media, which reportedly depicts a senior Army officer and two soldiers involved in an altercation with a man and a woman within the Abuja metropolis.

In a statement issued by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army acknowledged the incident but stated that the circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear.

In response to the video, Olufemi Oluyede, the Acting Chief of Army Staff has directed an immediate investigation to uncover the facts surrounding the situation.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to serving and protecting all law-abiding Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement read.

The Army has assured the public that due diligence will be applied to ensure a logical conclusion is reached, emphasizing its dedication to upholding professionalism and accountability.

As the investigation unfolds, the NA has urged the public to remain patient and avoid speculation.

