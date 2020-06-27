Army chief commission accommodations for soldiers at Kano barrack

Addressing the soldiers on Saturday before commissioning the project, Buratai, who is a Lt-General, stated that the building of the new accommodation was part of his vision geared at ensuring improving the living environment for the soldiers, and their families.

The chief of staff, noted that the project was one of the on-going renovation works, of which some have been completed in other barracks across the country.

“We are happy to be here today to commission this accommodation, knowing fully well that for any soldier in the field to be efficient, his welfare must be properly taken care of.

“So, we must take care of their families, we must take care of their welfare so that when they are back home, they would find very good accommodation.

“We are sure that this will be the beginning of more to come. I want to commend the Commander of the Brigade for supervising and ensuring that the accommodation is completed”, he disclosed.

Buratai expressed his determination to complete all ongoing projects across the barracks before the expiration of the tenure of the Buhari administration executed and completed in good time, urging soldiers that would be accommodated in the new apartments to ensure proper and adequate care of all the facilities therein.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, the chief of army staff also disclosed that the Army is perfecting new strategies to be deployed in ending the menace of insecurity in the North West and the country in general.

Buratai revealed that the army had introduced Operation Sahel Sanity, a renewed strategy to deal with the challenge of banditry in Katsina and other states affected by the crime.

In his address earlier, Usman Mohammed, who is the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of Nigeria Army command said the new accommodation was a reflection of the Chief of Army Staff’s barracks transformation program across the country.

Mohammed, a major –general praised Buratai for extending the barrack development project to the 3 Brigade and 1 Division.

“What you are seeing today is the demonstration of the COAS commitment to the upliftment of the welfare and living standards of men and officers of the Nigerian Army.

“Let me say that when soldiers are comfortable and live in decent accommodation, it is going to have bearing on their performance; and they will perform better,” Usman stated.

The chief of army staff was also at 73 Battalion in Janguza Barracks, Kano, where he inspected many completed and ongoing projects