Army announces burial arrangements for Late Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff

The Nigerian Army has announced the funeral arrangements for its late Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, who passed away on November 5, 2024.

Lagbaja, who assumed office on June 23, 2023, was celebrated for his unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s security and his commitment to advancing the capabilities and values of the Nigerian Army.

According to the Army, known for his steadfast leadership, Lagbaja made significant contributions to the nation’s security framework, leaving a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire both the army and the country.

The scheduled funeral services will begin with a Service of Songs and Funeral Service on Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

This will be followed by a Military Parade and Interment on Friday, November 15, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja.

Lagbaja is survived by his wife, children, siblings, and extended family members.

The Nigerian Army and the family invite the public and well-wishers to join them in honouring the life of a true patriot and dedicated leader.

