ARM’s DAAYTA 2022 virtual finalists pitch event holds in April

ARM, a Nigerian-based asset management company founded in 1994 has scheduled the 2022 edition of the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) finalists pitch event to hold virtually on 8, April 2022.

The (DAAYTA) programme according to ARM, is a youth awards initiative founded in 2015 by ARM in honour of its founding CEO, Deji Alli with the aim of providing support to young entrepreneurs with brilliant and innovative ideas that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the communities that surround them.

The company noted that this will mark the fourth edition since the pilot run in 2015 and the past winners of the initiative include Wesabi (2019) (Murtala Sanni); The Paper Packaging Company (2020) (Eferobosa Oguegbu);and Scrapays Technologies Limited (2021) (Tope Sulaimon)

However, Arm explained that Having received over 1027 applications from start-up entrepreneurs nationwide, the organisers have selected the top seven (7) outstanding companies following a detailed review process which includes, D-Olivette Enterprise, Arone, myStash Technologies Limited, Vinsighte Limited, Celloop Limited, Gamp Technology Limited and Arleegreens Renewable Enterprise.

“After some structured pre-pitch workshops to prepare the finalists, these seven (7) will present their pitches virtually to a panel of judges that consists of respected entrepreneurs and seasoned professionals; they include Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien, Victor Asemota, Sadiq Mohammed, Folasade Olusanya, Kola Aina, Ina Alogwu, and Tomi Davies” Arm stated.

The winner of DAAYTA 2022, according to ARM will subject to the terms and conditions,

The winner will receive funding of N12,000,000 over a period of one year to develop their business plan, Complete an entrepreneurial education at the Pan Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) in Lagos, Nigeria and receive a 5-month acceleration support for development of their venture through a reputable entrepreneurial hub in Lagos, Nigeria..

Jumoke Ogundsre, CEO of ARM Group noted that charity begins at home and appealed to all well-wishers to kindly support the companies by giving them access to new markets.

Meanwhile, ARM stated that it offers wealth creation solutions and opportunities through a unique blend of traditional asset management and alternative investment services to retail, high net worth and institutional investors.

The company also said it currently manages total assets of approximately N1.6 trillion as of December 2021