APWB set to host symposium on the ‘JAPA syndrome’

The Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB), the female wing of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria is set to hold a symposium to discuss talent management issues known as ‘JAPA syndrome’ affecting Nigeria.

The theme of the symposium is “The evolution of leadership in the now of work.”

The symposium will hold on December 12, 2022 at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

It will bring experts who will provide broader insights into the issues as well as discuss solutions, explore and recommend other solutions for sustainable and positive impact through the talent market disruptions.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Olukemi Ibiwoye, first vice chairman APWB, said “We continue to experience a myriad disruption locally and globally. The result is that, at home, in Nigeria, we are seeing an increasing, indeed, escalating trend, of disruptions in the talent market.”

“Employers have been grappling with these disruptions for a few years now, but the trend of these dynamics, if anything, appear to be getting more protracted,” Ibiwoye stated.

She noted that there have been resignations in the banking sector and other sectors, escalating trend of migrations, multi-jobbing, dollarisation of talent market, non-negotiability of hundred percent remote working, new and varying demands for better work life balance, demands for mental health support, escalating cost of talent, a reassessment of individual priorities, an increasing trend of employee value-based approach to employment and erosion of employee loyalty among others.