The deadline for the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) recruitment application has been extended to March 17.

The application, which has been opened since January 27, was initially billed to close March 10, 2025.

However, the FCSC has extended the deadline due to technical issues encountered by some applicants during registration.

Hassan Taiwo, the FCSC spokesperson, in an advertisement published in two national dailies on Monday, confirmed the extension of the application window.

He said, “The Federal Civil Service Commission has extended the closing date for receiving applications for various vacancies in the Federal Civil Service to Monday, March 17, 2025, to allow more eligible candidates to participate in the exercise.”

“The updated information is now available on the FCSC website and in The Sun and The Nation newspapers of Monday, March 10, 2025, including Daily Trust of Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

“Qualified Nigerians are urged to take advantage of this extension and apply for the available vacancies.

“The Commission assures applicants of a merit-driven and transparent recruitment process.”

