APHPN tasks FG to strengthen health system in Nigeria

An appeal has gone to the Federal Government to improve product management activities in Nigeria to ensure adequate health care delivery to humanity saying, it is access to life saving health commodities.

The Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN), gave the plea at the 38th Annual Scientific Conference 2022, held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital between Tuesday and Thursday.

Physicians across the country converged in the state for the three days event where participants discussed on burning issues, had AGM meeting and as well celebrated on way forward to promote health sector in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Prosper Okonkwo, the Chief Executive Officer, Public Health Initiative in his keynote address titled: ‘The Imperatives for Strengthening the Nigerian Health System,’ noted that health systems worldwide are adapting to changing situations and circumstances.

He said: “These circumstances include epidemiological transitions and emerging and re-emerging infections, changing demographics, and the future of and future emergencies.”

The medical expert observed that the integration of public health supply chain through the establishment of the Nigeria Supply Chain Integration Project (NSCIP) in 2014 has contributed to improved access to health commodities in Nigeria.

He however, advised that patients and communities must be the centre of health care services and programs, as he called for availability of critical epidemiology data for adequate policy decision.

The Public Health Physician also called for improvement and strengthening of public health institutions and infrastructure as well as establishment of strong public health networks.

Okonwo equally advocated for efficient training and retraining of health workers, and urged government at all levels to support continuous capacity development of staff in ministries of health and public health institutions.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Alphonsus Isara, a medical practitioner and National President of APHPN explained that the theme of 2022 Conference is apt and will afford members opportunity to deliberate on the important issue.

According Isara, the advent of COVID-19 pandemic made public health physicians remained in the forefront of supporting and building a resilient and responsive Nigerian health system.

Read also: Pharmacists in Lagos urge FG to institute consultant cadre for members, eligible health workers

He expressed hope that at the end of conference, it is expected that there will be actionable strategies that will usher in a better health systems in Nigeria.

Similarly, a physician, Michael Oguntoye, the Chairman of APHPN Kwara Chapter, submitted that the Nigeria health system is bedeviled with myriad of challenges.

He posits that a strengthened health system is designed “and we’ll motivate human resource, adequate infrastructure and sustainable supply of health commodities.”

Oguntoye therefore, called on government to invest heavily in health system in the county, assuring that the conference will provide another opportunity for health practitioners to interact and make useful recommendation for health improvement.

In his reaction, Kayode Alabi, the Kwara State Deputy Governor, commended the public health physicians for the roles played during the outbreak of Covid-19.

Alabi reinstated the resolve of the state government on improving health care system in the state.

Bukola Shitu Muideen, a medical doctor and project coordinator Pharm Access Foundation in Kwara State canvassed political will in health sector.

According to her, the world is becoming global village thus, people have to do things differently by finding alternative machinery to be adopted for improved health care service delivery.

“Government cannot do it alone therefore, stakeholders have to come together and pull resources together to fund health insurance,” she said.