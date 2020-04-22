APEN supports Lagos State Covid-19 response with 5,000 surgical masks, protective clothing

Bothered by the increasing trend and spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Lagos State, the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN) has donated 5,000 surgical masks and 200 protective clothing to the Lagos State ministry of health.

Lai Koiki, chairperson of Association of APEN says the donation will ensure that those Lagos State health workers in the frontline of the fight against Covid-19 pandemic are well equipped to manage the situation.

Koiki noted that this donation by the body would equally go a long way in lending support to the great work that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government is doing to battle this health crisis.

“We are Lagosians; we benefit from this government and whenever there is any challenge, APEN as a body steps up to lend our support. Covid-19 pandemic is a challenge that has affected Lagos, Nigeria and indeed the world”.

Read also: Covid-19 lockdown: Futher slowdown in banking sector credit growth

Olusegun Ogbe, permanent secretary, Lagos State ministry of health, while receiving the donation on behalf of the ministry, lauded APEN for their effort and that of other private sector organizations for the way they have rallied round government with their support in the fight against this pandemic.

Ogbe observed that the donation of the surgical masks will go down very well with health workers because they are personal protective equipment for the people in the frontlines, saying “this is something that we appreciate”.

Bolanle Oyewole, a member of APEN, opined that one of the strategies the education body has put in place to cushion the effect of the Covid-19 on parents’ finances is reduction of fees across members’ schools.

According to Oyewole, “In addition to reduction of fees, we are also looking at added offerings being put in place to argument and make sure children learning does not suffer and even when the parents do lose their jobs, we understand the times and we will work with them”.

“To us, what is ultimately important is the children education and we will make sure that there are no learning gaps”, Oyewole said.

On her part, Delight Oliseh, founder of Covenant Child Academy and also a member of APEN, said she is hoped that their donation would go a long way in helping the health situation on ground.

Oliseh noted that at a time like this, government and private sector can afford to ignore every other thing, but they can’t ignore the education of children, adding that while the Covid-19 is disrupting sectors in the economy, APEN is intervening in several ways, including online education to ensure that children’s learning is not left out in any way.