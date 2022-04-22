APC’s form price inconsiderate of young persons’ interest – Nasarawa PDP Chair

The sale of the expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants eyeing various elective positions on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not only outrageous; it is against Nigerian youths interested to contest in the 2023 general election.

Francis Orogu, chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, made the observation in an interview with journalists in Lafia.

The APC after its first NWC meeting Wednesday, pegged the amounts for expression of interest and nomination forms for Presidential, Governorship, Senate, house of representatives and state houses of Assembly seats from N100 million, N50 million, N20 million, N10 million and N2 million respectively.

The Nasarawa PDP chairman who picked holes in the decision of the the ruling party, described APC is a corrupt party known for overrating itself.

Orogu, who though acknowledged that the amount agreed upon is solely an internal decision of APC, which does not affect PDP, lamented that accept for a criminal and a corrupt person, an average Nigerian cannot contest for a position in the ruling party, which further exposes its corrupt tendencies.

“Considering the present economic hardship in the country, tell me with such amount of money fixed for forms, where will an aspirant get such amount to purchase the form if he/she is not corrupt?

“The ‘Nottooyoungtorun’ bill that was passed into law is not considered in the party,” he said, adding that no young person will be able to afford such amount of money for the forms. “This has shown clearly that the young people don’t have a place in the APC,” he said.

Read also: Nomination fee: PDP sees APC inflicting maximum pain on members

Orogo observed that such amount was to scare young people away, so that those who were supposed to have retired from politics can still achieve their selfish interest, knowing full well that the party is no longer marketable in the eyes of many Nigerians.

He reminded the ruling party that Nigerians were tired with its policies and style of governance; he called on Nigerians not to take APC as a serious party in the coming polls.

According to him, APC is one party that should not be believed in, as oftentimes they have dashed the hope of Nigerians in the last seven years.

“The party made a lot of promises to Nigerians and none was implemented, which further explain that the party has lost focus and should not be taken seriously.

“I want to assure you that the party might change their decisions, I hope you know it is not the first time they will agree on a process and truncate it on a long run, don’t forget the recent saga that led to the emergence of the party’s National Chairman and others.

“So Wait until such process is implemented otherwise the APC that we know might change their decision,” he said.

The Nasarawa PDP chair also said efforts were seriously ongoing to put its house in order, adding that the party would soon tell Nigerians what they have agreed on, and that the NEC has submitted their report and Nigerians would know the decision soon.