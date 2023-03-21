APC wins 23 Kwara assembly seats as PDP gets 1 slot

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 23 out of the 24 available seats in the Kwara State House of Assembly, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secured one seat.

BusinessDay reports that the PDP member-elect is Afolabi Taiye from Odo-Ogun Constituency.

But, the APC members-elect are Ilesha/Gwanara (Yakubu Salihu-Danladi); Bamigboye Joseph Olajire (Oke-Ero Constituency); In Lafiagi, Baba Yisa Gideon; Kaiama/Wajibe/Kemanji, (Abdullahi Halidu Danbaba); Gwanabe/Adena/Banni, (Ahmed Saidu Baba).

Others are Ekiti (Abolarin Ganiyu), Oke-Ogun (Ojo Oyebode), Essa/Sawo/Igboidun (Yusuf AbdulWaheed), Oloru/Malete/Ipaye (Lawal Saliu), Afon (Bello Yinusa Oniboki), Lanwa/Ejidondari (Medinat AbdulRaheem), Ilorin North/West (Aishat Babatunde), Ilorin East (Arinola Fatimoh Lawal), Owode/Onire (Shittu Rukayat), Ojomu/Balogun (Segun Oguniyi) and Isin constituency (Omotosho Razaq).

For Irepodun (Olusola Odetundun), Ilorin South (Maryam Aladi), Ilorin Central (Magaji Abdulkadir), Share/Ode-Ode (AbdulRazaq Owolabi), Omupo/Igbaja (Salahu Afolabi Ganiyu), Patigi (Mohammed Kareem Musa) and Okuta/Yashkira (Salihu Mohammed Baba).