APC rejects Ondo NDDC nominee, Akinjo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has rejected the nomination of Kolade Akinjo as the state representative on the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, approved the appointment of a new board and management for the NDDC, with Akinjo named as the representative for Ondo State.

But the Ondo APC, in a statement on Wednesday, by Alex Kalejaye, the party publicity secretary, called for the revisit of the nomination of Akinjo as the Ondo State representative on the NDDC’s governing board and bring on board someone known to have worked for the party.

“We only wish to remind Your Excellency that Kolade Victor Akinjo was the House of Representatives candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the presidential election, having served two terms on the platform of the opposition party.

“It is equally pertinent to aver that while Mr. President’s desire to instil all-inclusive governance for the good of the people, we doubt if anyone who worked assiduously for his party, the PDP, as well as his presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku on the potency of anti-APC sloganeering, fits better than our teeming members for the plum job.

“It is, therefore, our fear that appointing such a man into an influential position could demoralise our members, particularly in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, who contributed immensely to the overall votes from the state.

“We have no doubt, in the circumstance, that the president will revisit the nomination of Akinjo as the Ondo State representative on the NDDC’s governing board and bring on board someone known to have worked for the party.”

Leaders of the party, however, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of Ifedayo Abegunde, as the executive director of corporate services of the commission and described him as a committed party leader,