APC-PCC goes spiritual, kicks off campaign with prayers, peace walk Wednesday

The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) will on Wednesday, September 28, kick-off the campaigns for the 2023 general election with a special prayer session and peace walk in Abuja.

Bayo Onanuga, director, media and publicity of the APC presidential campaign council disclosed this in a statement released on Monday.

According to the statement, nominated members of council, chaired by President Muhamadu Buhari are expected to participate in the special prayer sessions marking the commencement of the 2023 presidential election campaigns.

“There will be a peace walk immediately after the prayers. All nominees will be issued their letters of appointment the same day.

“On behalf of the Chairman of the campaign council, President Muhammadu Buhari, our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, we congratulate all members of the campaign council.

“We know this is a call to serve our great party that will demand total commitment and sacrifice from all of us. It is the council’s strong belief that all members will work hard to deliver a resounding victory for our great party in the 2023 Presidential election.

“We also want to use this medium to express our profound gratitude to all support groups registered with the campaign council. We are aware you have been working assiduously to promote our candidates and the party across the 36 states and FCT.

“The party and the candidates acknowledge your hard work and great financial and human resources that have been voluntarily expended since we began this journey. We urge you to continue your good work.

“The PCC will work with the support groups as we move along into the campaign season. We encourage other groups yet to formally register with the PCC to do so immediately for proper harmonisation,” the statement read in parts.

As part of preparations for the take-off of the campaign for the next year’s polls, James Faleke, secretary of the APC-PCC, last Friday night released a 422-member presidential campaign council.

The council has President Buhari as chairman, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate and Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the party as deputy chairmen while Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau state is the director-general.

Also, Kashim Shettima, the party’s vice presidential candidate is to serve as the vice chairman of the council and Adams Oshiomhole, former APC national chairman is to be deputy director-general (operations) while Hadiza Bala Usman is nominated as deputy director-general (Admin).

The timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stipulated that Presidential and National Assembly campaigns by political parties in public commence on Wednesday, September 28.

INEC also last week Tuesday released the final list of presidential candidates nominated by the 18 registered political parties who include Tinubu Bola Ahmed (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (Labour party), Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party), Adebayo Adewole (Social Democratic Party), amongst others.