APC, no rules for our ruling party

IT is entirely wrong to call the All Progressives Congress, APC, a lawless party. APC is rather a party that sets and reset its rules. No rules are broken. New rules are made in line with the dynamics of the party that hurled itself to power at the collective expense of Nigerians.

Details of that 2015 power surge that decimated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would be told, stripped of befuddlement, when the lies run dry.

APC is a great party. Its greatness is not a value to improve Nigeria. APC is a victim of its intrigues.

Bereft of any plans for making the Nigerian society better, uncertain about anything, except an inestimable proclivity to set on people, determined to leave Nigeria worse than it met it, APC has exhausted itself fighting meaningless battles. The unending fights are within itself, among itself, and with different members who have their definition of getting a hold on power.

The fights are deep. Rules of engagements change once their implications unravel. APC set out with grabbing power as its target. Once APC got power there was nothing to do except to fight over keeping portions of power.

Nigeria is the worse for it. APC cannot organise its own national convention. Every effort is poured into unsettling the party seemingly without purpose.

We are now at a juncture where these matters must be settled. APC is exploding bombs in its bunker with aplomb. Who does that?

The proposed national convention will be the acid test for APC and our laws. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said APC officials inviting to the convention are unknown to INEC. Certain upheavals at party headquarters had thrown away the signatories INEC knew.

APC is already short of the 21 mandatory days for informing INEC about its national convention, according to the law, the freshly minted 2022 Electoral Act. Will the 26 March convention hold? Whose national executives will organise a convention whenever it holds?

APC abhors law and order. At the final point that could tip it over, new rules, no laws broken, will save it. Time is running out on the tricks.

There is little to say about the APC’s suicide than that its failures in the past seven years have been so off the minimal standards of running Nigeria that the party blames everyone, except itself. Rightly so. Nigerians were sold on APC’s words in 2015 and again in 2019.

Read also: 2023: APC hopeful of victory amid crisis

Were the great Eze Igbo Gburugburu, Ikemba Nnewi Chukwuemeka Odimegwu-Ojukwu to be around, he would describe APC as having a huge capacity to “make a mess of eating boiled egg.”

APC has given the best verdict about its rulership of Nigeria with the management of its affairs.

Finally…

WHAT do women want again? This has mostly been the reaction to the rejection of the so called gender bills. Women want more inclusiveness in our politics. A little advice – if they organise themselves into other parties, they would assert their importance quicker than waiting for the goodwill of power mongers.

ONLY weeks ago, you had been reminded that if not for a visionary train service you would be trekking from Lagos to Ibadan. You thought it was a joke. In case you intend to make an issue of a recent incident, be reminded again that all over the world, trains run out of diesel and the heavens don’t fall.

CHIEF Ojo Maduekwe (may the Almighty rest him) as Minister of Transport in 2001 had urged us to get bicycles. He even rode one to work. We told him the roads were unsafe for bicycles. The matter was quickly settled when a vehicle ran the Minister into a ditch.

DID you hear of the kidnapper that reported a crime to the police? His mates paid him N200,000 out of a N12 million ransom? I didn’t know we still had such good citizens.

INEC tells APC it knows nothing about a leadership change. This conversation is strictly between INEC and APC (which APC?). You can join only if you are invited or when the matter lands in court. Or when Leader of the Party – not to be confused with party leader – returns from a short, pre-convention holiday.

FORMER Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Musa Kazaure, also a former Minister of Works, quoted in Daily Trust thus, “Whoever stole Nigeria’s money should return it. I told Buhari that whoever stole should be arrested, including myself, we should return it if proven”. Buhari has heard you.

.Isiguzo is a major commentator on minor issues