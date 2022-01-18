APC national convention clashes with INEC’s by-elections in 4 states

The Nigerian political space will be thrown into a state of confusion as the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed its National Convention for February 26, 2022, the same date Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting elections for six constituencies in four states.

Chairman of APC Caretaker Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Mai Mala-Buni disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the party’s National Progressives Women Conference.

Also, the CECPC Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe confirmed the date while addressing journalists after the Committee’s meeting at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

BusinessDay had reported that the CECPC will be meet on Tuesday this week to fix the date and constitute sub-committees for the convention.

APC Governors had at the end of their meeting in Abuja on Sunday said the February timeline for the convention is sacrosanct but the CECPC would announce the actual date at a later date.

Read also: Electoral Bill: Buhari’s withheld assent and the way forward

“The appropriate organ of the party is the National Caretaker Committee that will announce the date. We have agreed and they will announce a date in February but the announcement comes from the party. It is the party’s decision. February is sacrosanct,” Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, Chairman of the APC Governors said.

The date for APC National Convention will however create serious confusion in the polity as the party is also preparing to field candidates into the Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency, Ondo State; Jos North/Bassa Federal and Pankshin South State Constituencies of Plateau State; Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Cross River State; Akpabuyo State Constituency, Cross River State and Ngor-Okpala State Constituency, Imo State.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee last week said, these elections will hold on Saturday 26th February 2022 immediately after the FCT Area Council elections to enable the Commission to clear most of the bye-elections, focus on the Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections and ongoing preparations for the 2023 General Election.

“The official notification for the elections will be published on Monday 24th January 2022. Political Parties shall conduct their primaries including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries between 26th January and 5th February 2022 while the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is at 6pm on the 9th February 2022 and this must be done through the Commission’s online nomination portal”, he said in a statement.

APC is equally preparing for the polls as the party has approved the timetable/schedule of activities for the concurrent legislative bye-elections signed by the Caretaker Secretary, Akpanudoedehe earlier on Tuesday.

According to the timeline, the sale of nomination forms starts Tuesday, 18th January 2022, and the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is Monday 24th January 2022, Screening of Aspirants – Wednesday 26th January 2022 while the primary election holds Tuesday, 1st February 2022

“The expression of interest and nomination forms for the House of Representatives positions cost N3, 850, 000. For the State House of Assembly positions, the forms cost N850, 000. Female Aspirants and Physically Challenged Aspirants 50% of the prescribed fees for each position,” the notice read in parts.