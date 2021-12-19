APC governors salute Buhari at 79, Bello at 54

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), an umbrella body of the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has joined President Muhammadu Buhari and his family to celebrate his 79th birthday anniversary.

The governors in a felicitation message signed by their Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu commended Buhari’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Atiku-Bagudu expressed confidence that under the President’s leadership, Nigeria shall continue to triumph over her challenges while progressing to a stronger, prosperous and more peaceful nation.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians. We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and a source of inspiration,” the PGF Chairman said.

Similarly, the PGF has rejoiced with one of her members, Abubakar Bello, the governor of Niger State on the occasion of his 54th birthday and acknowledged his commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of the APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Niger State as well as at the national level. As governor of Niger State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you symbolise the success story of our party, APC.

“As we rejoice with, HE Abubakar Sani Bello, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria,” Atiku-Bagudu said in a statement.