APC declared winner in 20 LGAs, 236 wards in Ogun 

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State casting his vote at Ita-Osanyin Polling Unit 2 Ward 3, Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government during the local government elections held in 20 local government areas and 236 electoral wards in the State on Saturday.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of all the local councils’ chairmanship and councillorship elections held in all the 20 local government councils and 236 electoral wards in Ogun State.

20 chairmanship candidates as well as the 236 councillorship candidates from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were declared winners by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) on Sunday morning.

Although, the main political parties’ contenders in the local government elections held across the 20 local government areas of Ogun State on Saturday, namely the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Action Democratic Party (ADC), New Nigeria People’s Party, among others, were skeptical about the election results, alleging massive fraud, intimidation and harassment by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

BusinessDay also observed that the elections didn’t start as scheduled in some places across the 20 local government areas until later in the afternoon on Saturday, giving room for the opposition parties and their candidates to cast doubts on the entire process and image of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC).

Announcing the local government elections’ results on Sunday morning in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital, Babatunde Osibodu, Chairman of Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) declared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates as winners of all the 20 local government councils and 236 electoral wards in the State.

Osibodu, while presenting the official results of the polls in a live broadcast at the OGSIEC Headquarters in Abeokuta, said that a total of 613,156 votes were cast in the chairmanship elections across the 20 local government areas.

He added that the elections saw participation from 19 political parties, including Accord Party (AP), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Others were the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressive Party (YPP), Action People’s Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), Boot Party (BP), People’s Redemption Party (PRP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

