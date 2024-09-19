APC convoy: Obaseki condoles families over death of loved ones

Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has paid a condolence visit to the families of those who lost their loved ones in an accident involving the campaign convoy of Monday Okpebholo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 21 governorship election in the state.

Recall that tragedy struck at Warrake Road in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State on Thursday, as the campaign convoy of Okpebholo rammed into a Toyota Camry car, crushing five of the occupants to death. The deceased were said to be returning from a funeral ceremony when they met their death.

Obaseki, represented by his wife, Betsy Obaseki, who expressed sadness over the incident at one of the bereaved families’ house, said it was a strange incident and a devastating one at that. He lamented that the state has lost its vibrant youths.

The governor sympathised with the bereaved families and called for a thorough investigation into the incident. Obaseki said that the state was with them in this trying moment.