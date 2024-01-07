APC chieftain urges Tinubu to monitor poverty alleviation funds

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has urged President Bola Tinubu to closely monitor the spending of funds allocated to poverty alleviation programs in Nigeria.

Oyintiloye said this while speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, according to a statement. He emphasised the need to prevent misuse of the funds and ensure a positive impact on the lives of the less privileged.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, expressed trust in Tinubu’s dedication to poverty reduction but urged vigilance against “selfish individuals.”

“Since the money is meant to alleviate poverty among the masses, every necessary strategy must be in place to ensure that allocated money have positive impacts on the lives of the less privileged Nigerians,”.he said.

He commended the N150 billion allocated for the poverty programme in 2024 and its potential to improve lives under the National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

He highlighted the program’s focus on macro-economic stability, industrialisation, reforms, and redistribution as promising developments.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council under former President Muhammadu Buhari launched the NPRGS in 2021.

The programme is to run for 10 years (2021-2031), with an estimated implementation cost of $1.6 trillion at an annual average of about $161 billion.

Recalling millions living in poverty, Oyintiloye praised interventions implemented by Tinubu and the N10.35 billion allocated to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs for poverty alleviation.

He acknowledged economic challenges but commended Tinubu’s efforts to minimise poverty and his assurance of overcoming hardships caused by fuel subsidy removal.

He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s decisions and urged Nigerians to pray for the country and support his plans for national improvement.

“We all just need to keep praying for the country and continue to play our part to support him to achieve his good plans for the upliftment of the country”, he said.