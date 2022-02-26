APC chairmanship race: Sani Musa visits El-Rufai in Kaduna

In continuation of his consultation with leaders and stakeholders within the party, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, a top aspirant for the National Chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC), paid a courtesy visit to Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai today, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

Sani Musa, alongside members of his campaign team, were warmly received by the host, Mallam El-Rufai and they had a very fruitful deliberation on the need to further reposition the APC as a party with the right leadership, the forthcoming National Convention and on the need for the party to strategise and open for all Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general election and beyond.

Read also: 2023: APC has not zoned its Presidential ticket to South West – El-Rufai

Sani Musa told his host the reason for his visit was to seek for support and also highlighted his plans for the party if elected.

In his response, El Rufai commended Sen. Musa for his doggedness and integrity which he believed were tools for good leadership just as he promised to give him all his support and further advised that he should continue his consultation and reaching out to all the governors and other stakeholders as the convention draws nearer.