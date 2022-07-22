Apapa marks tree planting day

In a bid to create a sustainable environment and protect mother nature from environmental hazards, Apapa Local Government joined the 57 LGA/LCDA in Lagos State to commemorate the annual Tree Planting day on July 14, 2022 at Abraham Adesanya roundabout Apapa.

The executive chairman of Apapa Local Government, Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo in her address appreciated everyone present for making the tree planting day a date.

She said the event is meant to enlighten and sensitize the good people of Apapa on the need to embrace the culture of tree planting for a sustainable and healthy environment.

She also urged the environmental officers to be on top of their jobs and ensure trees are not cut down indiscriminately without the permission from the necessary Government authorities.

Speaking further, Senbanjo advised Nigerians to imbibe the habit of planting trees to cushion the effects of climate change.

Also speaking at the event was the HOD Environment Apapa Local Government, Sanitarian Isaac Babatunde Obikoya, highlighted the importance of tree planting which is germane to human existence.

“Trees give us oxygen that we need to breathe; it reduces erosion and pollution in our waterways and reduces the effects of flooding.

“It provides food, protection and homes for many amongst many other benefits” he said

Mosunmola Otaiku-Okoka, the council manager who delivered the keynote address of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Kadiri Obafemi stated that the tree planting day was to encourage state-wide awareness and action on the importance of protecting environment and other activities to reduce unfavourable impacts of climate change.

She also pointed out that the crisis did not begin globally, but locally.

According to her, trees are a vital part of our natural environment and an immense contributor to human life.

She posited that there should be concerted efforts by all stakeholders to make tree planting a norm in the society.

Dignitaries present at the occasion were party leaders, market men and women, the management team, community members and other stakeholders.