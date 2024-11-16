Anuge advocates empirical learning in Nigerian schools for skills development

… as winners emerged at the 2024 value-based jigsaw puzzle competition

Izehi Anuge, the founder of Shape-A-Child, has called on schools and education managers to embrace experiential learning in order to allow children to develop essential skills such as teamwork, collaboration, focus, and discipline.

Anuge disclosed this at the grand finale of a values-based jigsaw puzzle club competition held recently for primary school pupils in Eti-Osa Local Government Education Authority, organised by Shape-A-Child.

The founder of Shape-A-Child explained that the organisation’s aim for the competition is to teach children not just about core values, but also to ensure they can apply these lessons in their daily lives.

“Each week, participants engaged in activities designed to prompt them to solve metaphorical puzzles, reinforcing the importance of applying values to everyday choices. As we approach the finals, we were eager to see the insights that arise from this engaging experience,” she said.

The competition, she added, also addresses pressing societal issues such as sexual abuse, drug abuse, and cultism.

“Partnering with Trees and Pillars, we use jigsaw puzzles as a metaphor to illustrate the necessity of thoughtful decision-making. Just as each puzzle piece must fit together to form a complete picture, children must learn to make choices aligned with their values.”

At the grand finale, the competition which started about nine weeks ago, saw Team Courage emerging the overall best. They smiled home with a prize money of N250,000.

Team Justice was the first runner-up, while Team Honesty clinched the second runner-up position and was rewarded with a prize money of N100,000 and N75,000, respectively.

This year, 36 schools across four zones participated in the competition. Each school contributed its students, who all embarked on a journey of personal growth by solving individual puzzles that symbolise life choices.

Anuge explained that what motivated her organisation to focus on teaching values to children is that, in today’s world, children face numerous challenges along with opportunities.

“We believe that instilling solid ethical values is crucial to helping them navigate life’s complexities. At Shape a Child, our mission is to teach children not just about core values, but also to ensure they can apply these lessons in their daily lives,” she said.

The pupils, she noted had shown remarkable transformations since the beginning of the competition, adding that initially, many struggled to connect positive values with the vices they faced, such as drug abuse. “However, our interactive sessions helped them realise that for each challenge, there is a corresponding value that can counteract it. Concepts like boundaries and personal space have become more tangible for them, empowering them to recognise their importance,” she noted.

Furthermore, she disclosed that her organisation will be collaborating with a research team to gather data on the outcomes of the competition.

“It’s goal is to present evidence to educational authorities that extracurricular activities, such as our jigsaw puzzle competition, play a vital role in enhancing children’s behaviour and positively influencing their responses to societal challenges,” she added.

Anuge expressed optimism about the transformations observed in the pupils saying that by embedding values in engaging activities, “we empower a generation capable of making ethical decisions. It is our collective responsibility as educators, parents, and leaders, to cultivate these values and inspire children to apply them throughout their lives. Together, we can guide our children toward a future grounded in integrity and positive change.”

Sherifat Adebayo, the head teacher of St. Georges Primary School expressed excitement about the competition, describing it as that which fosters collaboration and critical thinking among participants, reinforcing the invaluable lesson that every decision shapes their futures.

“It curbs the excesses of play because the children needed to concentrate on the puzzle,” she said.

Adebayo also said that from the beginning of the competition, the pupils of St. George Primary School have been emerging tops.

She said that the Guidance and Counselling unit of the school had assisted the pupils to practice as often as possible in the library to be able to emerge in second position at the finals.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share