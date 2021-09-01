Anti-open grazing: Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Anambra, Osun delaying law

As the September 1 deadline for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing legislation in Southern Nigeria expired, some states, including Lagos, which is the permanent secretariat of the Southern Governors’ Forum, has failed to enact the law.

Recall that the 17 governors in the region had set the deadline during their July meeting in Lagos State, which was a follow up to the announcement of a total ban on open-grazing during an earlier meeting in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

The decision had attracted commendation from the populace and political leaders across the region and was seen as the first step toward tackling the spate of insecurity and checking criminal activities by suspected herdsmen.

However, three months after the decision, checks by BusinessDay reveal that little progress appears to have been made in Lagos, as the anti-open grazing bill is still in the State House of Assembly, where it has passed the first reading.

When contacted, Gbenga Omotosho, commissioner for information and strategy said the executive had sent the anti-grazing bill to the state House of Assembly and awaiting its passage.

Omotosho, however, dispelled assumption that the state was no longer committed to the passage of anti-grazing law in view of the delay.

“The executive has sent the bill to the Assembly as soon as they send it back; the governor will sign it into law. If people are speculating we don’t buy into that; the Assembly is yet to send it back, the Assembly has to do its own part,” Omotosho said.

In Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun is yet to assent the Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Bill 2020 passed last month by the Ogun State House of Assembly. The bill passed on July 8 puts offenders at the risk of three-year jail term.

Waheed Odusile, commissioner for information in Ogun State, told BusinessDay, that he could not comment on the issue at the moment, adding that he would make further findings.

Similar situation exists in Osun State, where Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has not signed the anti-open grazing bill passed by the Osun State House of Assembly recently.

The Osun Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranches Establishment Bill 2021 was passed by the Assembly after its third reading with stakeholders and political leaders applauding the decision.

In Edo, Governor Godwin Obaseki, is yet to send a bill to the state House of Assembly for consideration even as the September 1 deadline has elapsed.

In the last few weeks, the governor has received criticism among political leaders and stakeholders across the state some of whom publicly protested the delay in sending anti-grazing bill to the state assembly.

Tony Abolo, a communication expert urged Obaseki to take a cue from neighbouring states that have outlawed open grazing.

In Anambra, the state government has consistently said it has no plan to enact anti-open grazing law in the state because of the cordial relationship with herders in the state.