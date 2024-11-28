Anti graft agency uncovers N1bn FG’s palliatives diverted, arrests one in Kano

…as govt begins massive classrooms construction in 44 LGAs

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has uncovered 16,800 Tinubu’ s 50 kg rice palliative worth over N1 billion at a warehouse in the State capital.

Conducting members of Press round the warehouse located at Ring Road on Tuesday, Muhyi Magaji, Chairman of PCACC, said the discovery which was made possible by the people in Kano was shameful.

The Commission Chairman, who declared that one person (name withheld) was arrested in connection with the crime and he was under investigation, saying “the 16,800 bags were meant for last Ramadan festival, but they were diverted to this warehouse and then re-bagged into another label bags to be resold.”

Magaji therefore stated that the re-bagged rice that were allegedly moved to this warehouse was about 28 trailers and each trailer consistex of 600 bags.

Meanwhile, Governor Abba Yusuf in Kano State has declared state of emergency on education sector, starting massive construction of classrrooms across 44 Local Government Areas of the State.

BusinessDay reports that the development was coming on the heels of the ongoing rehabilitation and construction of new classrooms taken place in most of the Primary Schools as well as Junior Secondary Schools across the State.

Checks conducted at some public primary schools on Wednesday by BusinessDay showed that some of the classrooms were wearing new look, equipped with newly acquired chairs, and tables for learning.

A new one- story building housing four classrooms each were in a different stage of completion in all the schools at the moment, under the special intervention of the administration.

During as the spot assessment at ‘Garindau Central Primary School’, one of the schools located in Warawa LGA, benefitting from the administration intervention, the head teacher of the school, Murtala Aliyu, said that the learning condition in school with over 2041 learners had improved.

Murtala stated that the school had recently been supplied over 83 new chairs, and tables, noting that the development had helped reduce the number of a large number of learners, that usually sit on the ground to take lecture.

