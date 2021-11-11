Anti-drug war: Marwa wants fine option removed from NDLEA Act

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Buba Marwa has said the removal of fine option from NDLEA Act would strengthen the deterrence effect of court prosecution and conviction.

Marwa said that the clause that allowed for the option of fine for drug offenders from the agency’s Act was currently undergoing amendment in the National Assembly.

The NDLEA boss stated this while defending the 2022 NDLEA budget proposal before the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics chaired by Hezekiah Dimka on Wednesday in Abuja

In a statement issued by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA director of media and advocacy, Marwa said he had also visited the chief judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, on the issue of ridiculous options of fine given to some drug traffickers.

He, however, said the removal of the clause that allowed judges use discretionary powers to give options of fine would resolve the jigsaw.

Marwa, while defending the N38.1billion 2022 budget proposal, said though the allocation may not solve all the problems facing the agency it was a great improvement on the previous budgets.

The chairman of the committee congratulated Marwa for the successes recorded by the agency since his assumption of office.

Dimka added that there was no doubt that Marwa’s approach and manner of operations in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse was extraordinary.

Other members of the committee, including the vice-chairman, Chimaroke Nnamani, expressed support for the good work the NDLEA was doing. They promised to enhance and pass the budget to enable the agency achieve greater feats next year.