Another student raped, killed in Ibadan Church building

Barely two weeks after the death of two students, Barakat Bello and Shomuyiwa Azeezat, in Akinyele local government area of Oyo state ,another student of the Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki has been raped and murdered by unknown assailants.

The victim, Grace Oshiagwu was raped and murdered within a church mission building, located at Idi-Ori, Sasa-Ojoo, in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State on Saturday.

Confirming the incident, Gbenga Fadeyi, Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command said “One Grace Oshiagwu ‘f’ aged 21 years, was macheted on her head in a church mission building at Idi-ori Area, Shasha, off Expressway by unknown assailant(s) today- 13/06/2020 about 3.00 pm.

According to him, investigation has commenced into the matter and the police tactical teams are on the trail of the assailant(s).

“While efforts are intensified, we want to continue to solicit for credible information from members of the communities around the area and the general public to unravel the mystery behind these dastard killings”.

It will be recalled that a pregnant woman, Azeezat Shomuyiwa,a masters student at the University of Ibadan and an 18-year-old student of Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Barakat Bello, were raped and killed in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

The new Commissioner of Police in the State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, had since relocated his office temporarily to Moniya in Akinyele LGA following the killings

Also, Deputy Commissioners of Police (Operations) and Criminal Investigation Department) were among other top officers that had relocated to the area.