Anegbe lists challenges confronting businesses, commends distributors

Patrick Anegbe, Managing Director of Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL) has listed the challenges that have continuously confronted businesses in Nigeria while expressing gratitude to his distributors, acknowledging their significant role in the firm’s accomplishments despite the challenging conditions.

The Managing director said this recently where he recognised his trade partners for their efforts.

While noting the increasing difficult business climate faced by the manufacturing industry, the managing director specifically cited rising material costs, increased electricity tariffs, and high diesel prices, along with the burden of multiple taxes, levies, and inadequate infrastructure that complicate logistics across Nigeria.

In spite of the challenges, Anegbe stated, “Today, we gather to celebrate our distributors, who have played a pivotal role in our success over the years. Your unwavering loyalty and commitment have been instrumental in driving our business forward. We are truly grateful for the trust you have placed in us, and we remain dedicated to providing you with the highest level of service.” Outstanding distributors, according to a statement, were awarded cash prizes and gifts.

The event also featured the relaunch of one of company’s brands, Commodore Original Aromatic Schnapps where Oba Alayeluwa Abdul-Kabir Adewale Shotobi, The Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom, prayed for the business with the rebranded Commodore Schnapps.

At the event, Mobolaji Alalade , Head of Marketing unveiled aggressive marketing strategy to ensure the product is widely available nationwide.

Two Lagos-based distributors YTTT Distributions Ltd and Biola AY Stores, were winners of the Diamond category.

