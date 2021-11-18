ANAP Foundation teams up with influencers to push voter participation among youths

ANAP Foundation has teamed up with leading Nigerian influencers to boost voter registration and participation in the country.

The partnership was unfolded by the foundation’s chair and founder, Atedo Peterside.

He said, “Anap Foundation is happy to announce that it has teamed up with select social influencers across the country to get Nigerian youths 18+ to register for and to claim their voters cards well before the 2023 elections.”

He added, “let’s act now to build the Nigeria of our desire.”