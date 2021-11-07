AnambraDecides: Voting extended, continues Sunday

Voting continues in Anambra State, Sunday to elect the next governor.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the extension of voting in the 2021 Anambra State governorship election, Saturday.

According to a statement signed by Nwachukwu Orji, the Anambra Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), the extension of voting from 3 pm to 4 pm was due to the technical glitches in some polling units that have made it impossible for some voters to exercise their franchise.

“The extension of time arose out of several field reports that voters have had problems with accreditation,” Orji said.

“The commission is currently investigating the reason the accreditation devices, Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) have worked perfectly in some polling units but not in others, in some of the cases.

“It will seem that this resulted from software glitches. Our technicians have already built an update to the device software to prevent further challenges. The update is currently being installed in the concerned BVAS, and we request voters, candidates and agents to be patient and allow our technical staff to solve the problem.”

The revised closing time for voters only applies to intending voters who are still in the queue by 4 pm.

FIJ earlier reported that the exercise commenced late in most polling units in Awka North Local Government Area due to the late arrival of INEC staff.