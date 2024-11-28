Anambra targets N10bn monthly revenue from taxes

…approves tax exemptions for the poor

The Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) has set a target of N10 billion monthly income from tax payments.

Greg Ezeilo, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of AIRS, made tthe statement t the Grand Finale of the Schools Tax Quiz Competition for private secondary schools in the state on Wednesday in Awka.

Ezeilo said that AIRS had developed a technological framework aimed at achieving this revenue target.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has approved tax exemptions for groups whose business capitals are less than N100,000.

A statement signed by Law Mefor, commissioner for Information, Anambra State noted the Council also approved the devolution of more powers to the Local Governments in the State in the area of sanitation

Mefor said the approval came, following a meeting observing a prayer for the late Ifeanyi Ubah, a Senator, who represented Anambra South at the 10th National Assembly, to rest in peace.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, recalled how he led the Government delegation to the burial at Nnewi, and how the senator’s passing was a major loss that served as a reminder of our mortality.” the statement read

The Council encouraged investors to take over the management of public enterprises (PEs) in the state by restating that leasing and concessioning PEs are better alternatives to the Government managing them directly.

The Council restated that the Anti-touting Law of Anambra State remains in force and strongly advised touts to join the Soludo administration’s empowerment schemes for legitimate livelihoods.

The statement added that the Council had approved a memo presented by the Commissioner for Water Resources and Power, Julius Chukwuemeka, for rehabilitating the vandalised injection substation at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam Campus. The contract was awarded to Kolc Ventures for N228,147,634.33.

According to the commissioner, other approvals include “The contract for the provision of free internet access to the Anambra State House of Assembly Complex, Awka, at the sum of N81,872,000.00 was awarded to PINE HEIGHT GLOBAL RESOURCES LTD to be installed within 2 weeks from the date of the contract award.”

“The one for constructing 151 open stalls at Afuzo Market, Isuofia, to boost local commerce and support economic growth was awarded to Crystal Dove Construction Company at the sum of N279,072,710.75.”

It added that “Allpee International Ltd won the contract for the road-marking of the Amawbia flyover motorway with a spur through Ezeuzu Junction to ICC, along Amansea Old Road at the sum of N118,716,874.41. It will be delivered in 6 weeks.”

“The health sector got a boost as the ANSEC approved a memo for the supply and installation of new medical and non-medical hospital equipment at both the specialist hospital, Fegge, and the General Hospital, Anaku, Onitsha South, and Ayamelum LGAs. The contract was awarded to CHRISLAUG LTD.”

Share