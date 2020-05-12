Anambra takes delivery of FG’S relief materials

Anambra Government has taken delivery of 1,800 bags of 50kg rice, 2,400 cartoons of tomato paste as COVID-19 relief materials from the Federal Government.

The state governor, Willie Obiano, represented by his deputy, Nkem Okeke, received the relief materials on behalf of the governor at the weekend in Awka.

Okeke thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the donation and for his efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for all the interventions he has been given to the states to support their efforts in fighting this coronavirus.

“I think this is a situation where the nation needs to come together and fight this virus. We are not just fighting the virus; we are also fighting the hunger and poverty it has created,” he said.

Okeke assured that the state government would distribute the relief materials to the people that are really in need of support.

Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said that President Buhari has directed that the relief materials should be given to the state.

The minister, who was represented by the deputy director, humanitarian affairs department in the ministry, Charles Anaelo, made the presentation on behalf of the minister.

She said that the state government had assured that the items would get to the needy and the vulnerable through their system of selection of the indigent persons in the state.

“We have handed over 1,800 50 kg bags of rice, 2,400 cartons of tomato paste and 600 cartoons of vegetable oil.

“We have gotten assurance of the state government that the palliatives would go to the poorest of the poor and it would ensure that the materials get to only those who are in need,” the minister said.

Farouq disclosed that the ministry had distributed the relief materials to almost all the states of the federation, including the FCT, hoping that the people lives would be touched in the positive.