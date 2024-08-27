Anambra seals Labour Party office in Awka

The Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State has decried the sealing of its state party office in Awka by the state government.

Chief C.J. Okoli Akirika, Secretary of the LP in the state told our correspondent that the action was carried out early hours of Tuesday without notice, warning, or any form of engagement with the party.

He said the Anambra government agents, accompanied by men dressed in military uniforms, stormed the LP state office and, in a maniacal, frenzied, and frenetic commando-like operation, chased away the staff and sealed the office.

“It is rather unfortunate, bizarre, and brazen that the Anambra state government, which is fruitlessly seeking to truncate statutorily emplaced procedures to select Local Government Chairmen and councillors in the deviously convoluted LG election, is mindlessly resorting to underhand, illegal, and obnoxious intimidation,” he said.

“While appealing to the teeming Labour Party members, supporters, sympathisers, stakeholders, and Ndi Anambra in general, the state leadership of our great Labour Party shall, as law-abiding Anambrarians, have recourse to due process to contain and checkmate this unprovoked and untrammelled illegality.”