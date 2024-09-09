Anambra LG poll: LP gives conditions to participate

Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State has reiterated its preparedness to participate in the September 28 local government council poll only if conducted according to the rule of law and due process.

It, however, warned party faithful to be wary of any association or unidentified individuals with the sale of nomination forms ahead of the poll in the state.

Theo Egbe, the party’s Publicity Secretary in Awka has described the individuals as faceless, urging both members and aspirants to avoid engaging with the forms.

He said that the exercise was ill-conceived and based on unjust and illegally amended electoral laws, vowing to ensure the legal contraption being branded Anambra State Local Government council election did not stand.

“The LP State Executive Anambra State Chapter, led by Hon. Ugochukwu Emeh, directs the entire Labour Party family in Anambra State as follows: The Labour Party Anambra State Chapter remains a united and undivided family.

“The Labour Party is prepared to participate only in a local government council election conducted according to the rule of law and due process.

“The proposed Anambra State LGA council election is seen as ill-conceived and contrived on the basis of obnoxious and illegally amended electoral laws, hence not worthy of our participation.

“The sale of nomination forms by state-sponsored, unidentified individuals is not endorsed by the Labour Party Anambra State Chapter and should be avoided by our members and aspirants.

“Finally, Labour Party restates her total commitment to legally ensure that the legal contraption being branded Anambra State Local Government council election does not stand.

“Our teaming members are hereby enjoined to remain calm, steadfast and law abiding while we work to contain this officially sponsored rascality by non-Labour Party actors.

“A lawfully packaged Local Government Area council election shall be realised in due course and only aspirants that remain steadfast to Labour Party position now shall be availed our platform at the appropriate time,” Egbo affirmed.