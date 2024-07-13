Anambra judiciary workers threaten strike action

Anambra state judiciary workers have threatened to commence an indefinite industrial strike on Monday.

A letter notifying the state government of their intention to commence the industrial strike was made available to journalists on Saturday in Awka, the state capital.

The development is expected to cripple court activities and other judiciary matters in the state.

The workers under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), said the strike was to protest non-adherence to an agreement reached between the group and the state government in 2011 and 2015.

Mr Henry Ezeoke, Chairman and Ugochukwu Nwezi, Secretary respectively of the union while addressing newsmen on the matter, said the action was a result of the state government’s refusal to pay Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CONJUS).

A letter of notice by the group to the stakeholders in the judiciary sector stated that the strike would last indefinitely until the government met the conditions.

The letter which was addressed to Assistant Chief Registrars, Registrars in charge, and all staff of the Anambra State judiciary, called for the withdrawal of services.

The group stated that this was necessary following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued to the state government by the union on the matter, which was ignored.

The letter read: “Based on the failure of the Anambra State Government to comply with the agreement reached in 2011 and 2015 respectively with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Anambra State Branch for the full implementation of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CONJUS), a notice is hereby issued.

“All staff of the Anambra State Judiciary are directed to withdraw their services, effective from Monday the 15th day of July, 2024, pending further directives by the union in the state.”

The workers said they have explored all possible avenues without luck, and believe that downing tools is the only language government would understand.”