Anambra guber: Impressive turnout of voters in Awka, Njikoka, Idemili LGAs

The Saturday governorship election in Anambra started generally peacefully with impressive turnout of voters in most of areas in Awka South, Njikoka and Idemili North Local Government Areas.

Turnout was impressive in the polling units in Nibo in Awka South, Enugwukwu and Abagana in Njikoka as well as Ogidi in Idmili North Local Government Areas.

Reports that there was adequate security in polling units, streets and roads in the areas.

Voting commenced in Umuaka Town Hall Ward 001 and Ward 005 both in Nibo about 9a.m as voters were being accredited with the card reader working effectively.

The exercise took off peacefully in Ogidi at 9a.m. too.

At Onua Square, Abagana, Emmanuel Akaogu told News Agency of Nigeria that there was initial hiccup because the card reader was not identifying his finger print, adding that he later voted.

He said that security arrangement was “superb” and praised INEC and security operatives for the arrangement.

Obi Ilochi, who voted at Ogidi Town Hall Ward 005, said he was happy that government was able to provide conducive environment for people to participate in the election.

“We are happy that the whole place is peaceful because it will be bad for Anambra to be the first state to record constitutional crisis as a result of not having election in our area”, he said.

It would be recalled that Police had said that it made water-tight security arrangements across the state for the poll.