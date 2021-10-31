Anambra elections: FRSC joins security agencies to restrict vehicular movement

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered operatives of the Corps deployed to cover the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial elections, to effectively collaborate with the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies in the enforcement of restrictions on vehicular movement in Anambra State during the elections.

Oyeyemi said the move was towards ensuring smooth conduct of Anambra gubernatorial elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

According to a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Operatives deployed to cover the election have equally been mandated to clear obstructions from the roads, carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies, and maintain orderliness in polling booths.

Oyeyemi also directed the Corps to deploy an adequate number of personnel and vehicles including tow trucks, and ambulances to strengthen enforcement of restrictions during the entire process of the election.

He warned the personnel deployed to play an active role in the democratic exercise by exhibiting the highest sense of professionalism, ingenuity, and avoid any temptation that could lead to abuse of the rights of electorates.

While reading out the marching order to the personnel, the Corps Marshal wished Anambrarians peaceful, free, and fair elections.