Anambra activates 27 IDP camps as River Niger water level rises

Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State

Anambra state government has activated 27 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, known as holding camps ahead of this year’s flood disaster in the state.

This development comes as the River Niger water level rises daily, encroaching on major markets in Onitsha and farmland in the farm settlements.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo said on Saturday that the state government has prepared for this year’s flood disaster.

He said, that the state is working closely with the Federal Government to handle the situation.

“We are addressing our environmental concerns and have received various warnings. We have been preparing to handle the expected massive flooding, as Anambra state is anticipated to be among the most affected areas.

“We are planning diligently. The last major flood occurred about two years ago, affecting eight local government areas, damaging goods and infrastructure worth billions of naira, and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

“We are preparing for a similar situation this year. We have been warned, that it will require a substantial financial commitment from the state. We are mobilizing resources accordingly.

“The Federal Government, for example, has sent 24,000 bags of rice, which we are storing for this major emergency. We are distributing it to the wards and the eight local government areas, 70 bags per ward.

“We are also organizing our own resources, which will cost billions of naira,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of communities in the riverine areas are beginning to evacuate due to the rising water level of the River Niger.

Igwe Chidume Orenu, Traditional Ruler of Omor community in Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state, said the residents of communities in the riverine areas are beginning to evacuate due to the rising water level of the River Niger.

“We are advising our people living in the flood-prone farm settlements to move to higher ground immediately.

“We have also advised them to begin harvesting their crops promptly to avoid being caught off guard,” he said.

Orenu, however, urged the Federal Government to undertake the construction of the Omor-Adani road and allocate approximately N4 billion for the construction of irrigation infrastructure related to the road.