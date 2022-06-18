Amidst conflict, Jehovah’s Witnesses hosts convention promoting peace

As the war in Europe dominates the public’s attention, viewers in Nigeria will unite with millions of others around the world for the annual convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses between June and August, this year.

In a release shared with BusinessDay, Olusegun Eroyemi, Nigeria spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses said “Hopefully, the convention will give us a bright outlook to continue having a positive attitude.”

“This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia.”

Eroyemi said the power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences, and language barriers. “Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the program,” he said.

Ndubuisi Ezeokoli who has attended conventions for 43 years is attending this convention with his family. “There is no part of the earth today that is not facing one crisis or the other,” he said.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than 100 years. This year’s convention theme is “Pursue Peace!”

Following the practice of the past two years, the organisation said this year’s virtual program will be released incrementally throughout July and August. The program’s first segment will be available for streaming or download beginning June 27, 2022.

The organisation said all are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app, or on streaming platforms such as ROKU TV or Apple TV. The program is free and accessible to all.

According to the statement, the three-day convention will be available in six parts, each corresponding to a half-day of content.

Some of the topics to be explored include: how love leads to inner peace and peace with others, why the Bible can be called “the road map to family peace,” and how to attain peace even when suffering illness, economic problems, natural disasters or other difficulties.

Other topics that will be explored are what people from around the world are doing to enjoy the peace and why friendship with God can lead to true peace.

The virtual programme will unite viewers in 239 countries in more than 500 languages.