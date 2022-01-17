American institute partners UNIC, Peace Shapers to train youths on conflict negotiation

American Negotiation Institute (ANI), Peace Shapers and the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) have announced their plans to hold a free two-day training on conflict negotiation for 30 young adults in Lagos.

Peace Shapers’ Executive-Director, Oluwaseun Kolawole in a statement signed and made available by her, decried increase in violence and conflict in the country and added that tackling such complex issues would be impossible without adequate training.

‘’Through this training tagged ‘’ Bridges 2 Peace Bootcamp’’, we strive to do three things: train young adults between the ages of 15 and 25 to be stronger leaders, equip them with the skills to transform conflict into peace both at home and in society at large, and encourage them understand their role in actualising sustainable-development goals,” said Kolawole.

Expressing her gratitude towards the partnership, she said: “We are excited to partner with the American Negotiation Institute based on their international reputation for exceptional conflict management training. Similarly, we are grateful to work with UNIC as it will widen our outreach and increase youth awareness and participation.”

Giving a brief background of Peace Shapers, the statement reads: ‘’It is a youth led organisation whose goal is to equip young people with the knowledge and skills to shape peace and transform conflict, become more resilient and tolerant individuals; and then step towards a wider peace-building process in their communities.”

In addition to free training, the statement revealed that all participants that would attend the training which comes up between January 21-22, 2022 would receive networking opportunities, additional resources, and a certificate of completion.