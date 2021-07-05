Amber marks one year of doing business in Nigeria

Amber Energy Drink which entered the Nigerian market a year ago has marked one year of doing business in the country.

Packaged in cans, the brand since its birth in 2020, has been growing with its strong penetration into the market.

According to the brand, amplifying the sensory quality of the brand by connecting with consumers will help drive further awareness, as well as creating an encouraging bottom lines and market penetration.

Speaking on the anniversary project, Korede Omole, Assistant Head of Sales, Amber Energy Drinks Limited, in a statement said that, assisting LASTMA in the control of traffic was part of the activities lined – up in commemoration of the brand’s one year anniversary.

Amber is giving back to the consumers and its host community, for trusting them and patronizing Amber.

Read also: BusinessDay @ 20: Going strong the way we started

“This is a token from Amber Energy Drinks Ltd, as a CSR activity, it is a way of appreciating LASTMA for their job, by joining them to ease the traffic around different locations across the metropolis, in a bid to make Lagos state a better place”

He equally noted that the brand is concerned on how to ease the problem of its consumers.

“As a brand, we are always very particular about solving Nigerians’ problems, that is why we have been engaging in different activities such as the youth empowerment program, it is all about making the life of an average Nigerian better.”

The Assistant Head of sales disclosed that the corporate social responsibility activities is going to be an annual event while promising that more impactful projects are in the pipeline in the brand’s subsequent celebrations.

In the same vein, Femi Adeyemi, Head of Audit Department, noted that, Amber’s anniversary was an avenue to appreciate the society, for being loyal and supportive to the brand since it entered the market a year ago.

His words: “This is part of who we are, we are a brand that value customers, and we felt this is one of the ways to express our gratitude. We know that traffic is one of the major problems in Lagos. We also know how hectic the job of LASTMA officials is. Amber therefore decided to contribute its own quota to Lagos state and Nigeria at large through this by refreshing motorists and consumers with tasty iced Amber energy drink as they drive by and walk along these location.”

Femi also stated that, Amber is also set out to empower Nigerians through the introduction of its online game popularly known as Amber Rush Game, where winners have emerged becoming millionaires.