Amber empowers over 1000 Nigerian entrepreneurs with loans

Amber Drinks Limited is empowering entrepreneurs through its empowerment program to boost their businesses.

The empowerment training program kicked off last year and has empowered over a thousand beneficiaries in the ‘Start-up Product Loan’ program.

According to Amber, the aim of the program is to aid job and income generation and to encourage local entrepreneurs to go into the energy drink distribution market, therefore, helping them become more independent and sustainable.

Speaking on the Amber Empowerment Program, Lola Adedeji, the general manager, Amber Drinks Ltd, said, “With the yuletide season fast approaching, we want interested applicants to know that there is still a big opportunity to become business owners by joining our empowerment program. Amber Drinks Ltd will be continuing the empowerment program this December to cater to the needs of beneficiaries.”

A startup loan of N100,000 with a below-market rate of interest and a 3 months repayment plan is provided to the beneficiaries of the program. This loan will be given in the form of products to help kickstart or sustain beneficiaries who are looking to start trading in Amber Energy drinks or already own retail store outlets.

Each beneficiary starts with a minimum of 20 cases and grows to a minimum of 25 cases every week. Under this Scheme, Amber Drinks Limited said it would empower at least 400 applicants quarterly.